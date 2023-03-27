Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

St. Helena High School Agriculture students won state championships at the State FFA Leadership Conference, held March 16-19 in Ontario, California.

The students were members of the 2022-23 Honors Advanced Ag Systems and Honors Ag Chemistry classes taught by Judy Aschwanden.

Agriscience results

Arianna Martinez, Liam Joy and Jackson Krell were the state's top-scoring team. They participated in interviews to defend and present their research to a panel of industry professionals and college professors.

The following six students won individual state championships, earning scholarships and the ability to compete at the national:

• Remi Bower: Animal Systems Advanced and Overall Outstanding Individual Project ($600)

• Ella White and Linnea Cupp: Plant Systems Advanced and Overall Outstanding Team Project ($600 each)

• Liam Joy: Food Processing and Products Advanced ($300)

• Tilly Dodd: Food Processing and Products Novice ($300)

• Madeline Taylor: Power Structure and Technology Systems Novice ($300)

• Giovan Flamson: Social Systems Advanced ($300)

The following students were named Reserve State Champions:

• Cole Joy and Journey Penterman: Plant Systems Novice

• Emily Escobedo: Social Systems Advanced

• Margaret Carmichael: Social Systems Advanced

The following students won Bronze Awards (third place):

• Jacob Zuniga: Plant Systems Novice

• Hartleigh Demchuk: Environmental Science & Natural Resources Novice

Proficiency and Star awards

Talia Ricci was the North Coast Region Star in Agriscience and was in the top three at the state level. She was also a top three in the Agriscience Integrated Systems Proficiency Area.

Liam Joy was the State Proficiency Winner in Agriscience Plant Systems Proficiency Area and a top three finalist in Viticulture. He will compete at Nationals.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair recognizes students who gain real-world, hands-on experiences in agricultural enterprises.

Students use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food and natural resources. Individuals or teams compete in one of six categories — animal systems; environmental services/natural resource systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems; power, structural and technical systems; or social science.

Students learn about the scientific process, collaboration, writing an APA paper, designing a research board, presenting their projects and defending their research, along with time management, budgetary and communication skills.

Photos: Napa Valley community members work on quilt squares for Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads exhibit Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads 4 Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads 5 Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads 6 Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads 3 Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads 1 Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads 2 Hilos Visibles Hilos Visibles Margarita Garcia Hilos Visibles Hilos Visibles Hilos Visibles Hilos Visibles Hilos Visibles Hilos Visibles Hilos Visibles Hilos Visibles Hilos Visibles Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares