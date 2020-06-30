St. Helena Fire Department: All fireworks illegal throughout Napa County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Helena Fire Department encourages everyone to be safe while they enjoy the Fourth of July festivities. Due to the current public health directives, St. Helena's city-sponsored fireworks display was unfortunately cancelled. This may give some people the idea of putting on their own fireworks display of sorts.

With this in mind, the city reminds all residents that the sale, discharge or possession of fireworks, even the so-called “safe-and-sane” variety, is illegal in the cities of St. Helena, Napa, American Canyon, Calistoga, the Town of Yountville, and all unincorporated areas of Napa County. Fireworks are against the St. Helena Municipal code and subject to significant fines.

As the Napa Valley moves into fire season 2020, our individual efforts are crucial to the protection of our families, our homes, and our neighbors.

Any residents needing to dispose of illegal or “safe and sane” fireworks, may do so at the St. Helena Fire Department, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

On behalf of the St. Helena Fire Department, we thank you in advance for your help and vigilance in keeping our community safe!

