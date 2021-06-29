St. Helena Fire Department faces staffing challenges

The St. Helena Fire Department is facing staffing challenges as it struggles to muster enough firefighters to respond to nighttime calls.
The department’s hybrid staffing model, with its combination of full-time firefighters who are stationed at the department during the day and part-time firefighters who respond as available at night, is “very fragile” and “not sustainable” in the near future, Fire Chief John Sorensen told the City Council on Tuesday.
Response times currently average 1 minute when the department is staffed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and 6 minutes when the department is unstaffed.
Coupled with increasing call volume due to resurgent tourism and an aging population, the staffing challenges could result in delayed response times and understaffed engines, Sorensen told the council.
He warned of a possible a service gap in the coming year — meaning that no part-time firefighters would be able to respond to a call that comes in at night, when the full-time firefighters are off-duty.
“Right now we’re OK, but I don’t think we’ll make it to 2022,” Sorensen said.
Sorensen and City Manager Mark Prestwich will report back to the council after investigating how to improve the department’s response to nighttime calls.
There are 20 part-time firefighters. Most of them are already looking for full-time firefighting jobs with other departments, so that number might dwindle as coronavirus-related hiring freezes are lifted. Part-time drivers and supervisors are in short supply.
Thirteen firefighters with a total of 114 years of experience have left the department in the last 24 months. The two most experienced ones retired, and about half joined other fire departments.
“Losing 114 years of experience definitely took a toll,” Sorensen said.
Increased wildfire activity presents less of a challenge to the fire department’s model than night-time calls for medical aid and lift assists, Sorensen said. Part-time firefighters who work long hours at their day jobs have to wake up, drive to the department, gear up, go to a call, and hoist an elderly person back into bed — sometimes multiple times per night.
The department is gradually transitioning from a volunteer model that served the community for decades to a more expensive professional department. The Calistoga Fire Department went through a similar transition in the 1990s.
“We lasted almost 25 years longer, which is amazing,” Sorensen said.
