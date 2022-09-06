 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Helena Fire Department gives free fire extinguishers to vineyard workers

  • 0

The St. Helena Fire Department is handing out 150 free fire extinguishers this week, primarily to vineyard workers.

The goal of the program, inspired by a similar one in Lake County, is to empower civilians to snuff out wildfires before they get out of hand.

The top priority is to put the extinguishers in the hands of vineyard management workers because “they’re everywhere,” so they’re well-positioned to douse a fire in a remote rural area, Fire Chief John Sorensen said.

Each device carries two and a half gallons of water, weighs 28 pounds, and is capable of putting out 236 feet of fire line, spraying water as far as 30 feet for up to 50 seconds.

The fire department is targeting vineyard management workers instead of the general public. Water fire extinguishers – in contrast to the red foam fire extinguishers familiar in homes, schools and commercial buildings – are effective against common combustibles like grass, wood and paper, but they can be disastrous if used against household cooking fires and electrical fires.

People are also reading…

“We don’t want these in people’s homes,” Sorensen said, noting that water fire extinguishers have been removed from schools and commercial buildings. “If you put these on oil fires or electrical fires, you’ll have a huge problem.”

The first priority is vineyard management within the St. Helena city limits. Then the program can expand to vineyard management in the St. Helena Fire Department’s broader response area, and then possibly to local mechanics.

Inspired by a similar campaign in Lake County, the program is fully funded by the St. Helena Volunteer Fire Department Association, including proceeds from the fire department’s annual Lobster Feed and other donations.

Watch Now: Artisans restore Notre Dame's stained glass windows, and more of today's top videos

Watch as artisans restore the Notre Dame's glass windows after the tragic 2019 fire, stunning new footage shows the Titanic with new details and colors, and more of today's top videos.

Artisans restore Notre Dame’s signature stained glass windows ahead of 2024 reopening
World

Artisans restore Notre Dame’s signature stained glass windows ahead of 2024 reopening

  • 0

Luckily most of the stained glass windows survived the 2019 blaze. Buzz 60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Stunning new footage shows the Titanic with new details and colors
World

Stunning new footage shows the Titanic with new details and colors

  • Updated
  • 0

37 years after it was discovered off the coast of Canada, the Titanic wreck is visible in ever greater detail as it decays.

Germany, Israel mark 50th anniversary of 1972 Olympic attack
World

Germany, Israel mark 50th anniversary of 1972 Olympic attack

  • 0

Germany and Israel's presidents lead commemorations marking 50 years since the Munich Olympics attack, with hopes that a long-awaited compensa…

World's oldest gas balloon race soars above Europe
World

World's oldest gas balloon race soars above Europe

  • 0

A Father-Son team has won the Gordon Bennett Cup for the first time ever. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

Ukraine’s wineries toil under Russian rockets
World

Ukraine’s wineries toil under Russian rockets

  • Updated
  • 0

Ukrainians are determined to keep producing wine despite extraordinary adversity. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Passersby rescue man from floodwaters in India
World

Passersby rescue man from floodwaters in India

  • Updated
  • 0

Video captures the intense moments bystanders rescue a man overwhelmed by intense flood water in India’s tech capital. Trinity Chavez has more…

China earthquake: Rescuers search for survivors after dozens killed
World

China earthquake: Rescuers search for survivors after dozens killed

  • Updated
  • 0

The death toll from the strongest earthquake to hit China's southwestern Sichuan province since 2017 rose to 65 on September 6 as rescuers rus…

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News