St. Helena Fire Department gives free fire extinguishers to vineyard workers

The St. Helena Fire Department is handing out 150 free fire extinguishers this week, primarily to vineyard workers.

The goal of the program, inspired by a similar one in Lake County, is to empower civilians to snuff out wildfires before they get out of hand.

The top priority is to put the extinguishers in the hands of vineyard management workers because “they’re everywhere,” so they’re well-positioned to douse a fire in a remote rural area, Fire Chief John Sorensen said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Each device carries two and a half gallons of water, weighs 28 pounds, and is capable of putting out 236 feet of fire line, spraying water as far as 30 feet for up to 50 seconds.

The fire department is targeting vineyard management workers instead of the general public. Water fire extinguishers – in contrast to the red foam fire extinguishers familiar in homes, schools and commercial buildings – are effective against common combustibles like grass, wood and paper, but they can be disastrous if used against household cooking fires and electrical fires.

“We don’t want these in people’s homes,” Sorensen said, noting that water fire extinguishers have been removed from schools and commercial buildings. “If you put these on oil fires or electrical fires, you’ll have a huge problem.”

The first priority is vineyard management within the St. Helena city limits. Then the program can expand to vineyard management in the St. Helena Fire Department’s broader response area, and then possibly to local mechanics.

Inspired by a similar campaign in Lake County, the program is fully funded by the St. Helena Volunteer Fire Department Association, including proceeds from the fire department’s annual Lobster Feed and other donations.