The St. Helena Fire Department visited Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School on Monday to fix the school's flagpole.
The pole's rope and pulley had broken, so the school hadn't been able to fly its flags. When the school asked the fire department for help, firefighters "responded quickly," said school counselor Terry O'Leary.
Firefighters used a ladder truck to fix the problem, and the school's American flag, California flag and Progress Pride flag are flying once again.
St. Helena pitcher Ari Farrell caps one her four shutout innings and Olive Filippini gets what would be the Saints' only hit against Orestimba in a NorCal playoff opener on May 30.
Dave Mosher video
Photos: A weekend of fun in St. Helena
St. Helena police
City Councilmember Anna Chouteau stopped to chat with members of the St. Helena Police Department at Friday's emergency preparedness fair at the new City Hall. From left are police volunteer George Watson (also a member of the St. Helena Kiwanis Club), Sgt. Fil Bianco, Chouteau and Officer Carlos Lopez.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Dick Aubert's MG
Dick Aubert drives a classic MG to the car show that was part of Rianda House's 15th anniversary open house on Saturday.
Submitted photo
Girl with balloon
A girl proudly shows off her red balloon during Friday's family-friendly emergency preparedness fair at City Hall.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Soccer
Kids play a pick-up soccer game on one of the St. Helena High School fields during Friday's community soccer night, which also featured a slide, carnival games, free food and music. The event was organized by St. Helena Parks and Rec.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Defensible space
Napa Firewise displayed a model at Friday's emergency preparedness fair showing the difference between no defensible space (on the left) and good defensible space (on the right).
Jesse Duarte, Star
Soccer ball
A boy balances on a big soccer ball during Friday's community soccer night near St. Helena High School.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Carnival games
Kids play carnival games at Friday's community soccer night.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Rianda House
Amanda Cole and Robin McGuire of Rianda House were on hand for the senior center's 15th anniversary open house on Saturday. Executive Director Maury Robertson said the building was full for the entire three hours, and guests got to admire 10 classic cars. Tony Velazquez provided food and Alec Fuhrman played guitar.
Submitted photo
COAD
Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) was one of many nonprofits on hand for Friday's emergency preparedness fair at City Hall.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Slide
Kids tried out a giant inflatable slide set up during Friday's community soccer night at the St. Helena High School ballfields.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Game
A little boy reaches up on his tiptoes to play Connect 4 during Friday's community soccer night.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Classic cars
Ten classic cars were on display Saturday during Rianda House's 15th anniversary open house.
Submitted photo
Tony Velazquez
Tony Velazquez prepared food for Saturday's Rianda House open house.
Submitted photo
Community soccer night
Dozens of local families attended Friday's community soccer night at the St. Helena High School ballfields.
Jesse Duarte, Star
