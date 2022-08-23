St. Helena first responders, school officials stage active shooter drill

Upvalley police officers, firefighters, school officials and paramedics staged an active shooter drill Saturday at St. Helena's Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School, a sobering but important exercise in an era of mass shootings.

By all accounts, first responders responded more efficiently to Saturday’s simulation compared with a similar drill last December at St. Helena High School.

Police and firefighters have been practicing during the St. Helena Fire Department’s weekly training nights. Saturday’s results suggest those efforts are paying off.

“I’m seeing vast improvement in terms of efficiency,” Lt. Justin Tharp of the St. Helena Police Department said midway through the drill. “Both fire and police look tighter and more cohesive.”

Volunteers played the roles of victims and shooters while speakers blared fire alarms, lockdown announcements and recordings of screaming kids, lending a realistically tense atmosphere to the drill.

Actors with simulated injuries yelled for help as officers passed. Police are trained to “move to contact” and take down the shooter before attending to the wounded.

“It’s tough as an officer to step over somebody that’s hurt and asking for help, but you have to find the threat first,” Tharp said.

All four practice runs ended in police quickly taking down the shooters and then escorting firefighters through the campus to perform triage and evacuate the wounded.

During December’s exercise, teams of firefighters and paramedics sometimes struggled to haul away the heaviest volunteers on litters. This time, they used rolling office chairs whenever possible to move the wounded more quickly and efficiently.

As officers carried out the exercise, Tharp helped them fine-tune their movements, reminding them to “watch your six” and not venture too far ahead of the firefighters they were escorting.

Compared with December’s exercise — where, in one scenario, a shooter slipped through a hidden door and resumed her shooting spree when police thought they had her cornered — Saturday's mishaps were minor.

For example, in one scenario a shooter caught officers off guard as he charged down an unsecured hallway and fired a few shots at them before he was taken down, offering a lesson in how to clear interior spaces with complicated floor plans.

During a debriefing, members of Cal Fire suggested that more officers be present for the next drill. All firefighters and paramedics need a police escort, so the more officers are present, the quicker medical help can arrive.

However, police organizers said small-scale responses using only a handful of officers are the most realistic scenario for St. Helena. Officers from neighboring agencies would pour into town in the hour following a real mass shooting, but St. Helena’s tiny police force might be on its own in those earliest, most crucial minutes.

“We’ve got to stop the shooter, so if there’s only one cop, that cop goes in by themselves,” said Sgt. Fil Bianco, who organized the last two drills. “If we have two, we send two. If we have three, great.”

The St. Helena police and fire departments, Calistoga Police, Cal Fire, and a paramedic unit from American Medical Response Napa County participated in Saturday’s drill.

Mary Allen, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction, compared Saturday’s drill favorably with the previous exercise at the high school.

“You were super-tight today,” she told first responders. “Kudos to you because it was really good compared to the first time that we did this.”

School Principal Karin Cox said she noticed improvement as the drill went on. The second run-through was tighter and more confidently handled than the first, she said.

Hovering over the exercise were the lessons of the May school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a shooter killed 21 people. Police waited more than an hour before breaching a classroom door and killing him.

That response came under heavy criticism, and a government report blamed “systemic failures and egregiously poor decision making,” including failure to adhere to active shooter training.

St. Helena’s police and fire departments have now participated in two large-scale drills in the last nine months, and more are anticipated — maybe with the added participation of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

“Eventually we’ll cycle all officers through active shooter training,” Tharp said, noting that Bianco underwent active shooter training in Riverside County.

Cox said she's never lacked confidence that St. Helena police would apprehend a shooter immediately instead of hanging back. "But it's good to see that the practice made them better" and more familiar with the school's layout, she said.

Cox thanked district staff and other volunteers for giving up their Saturday morning to help first responders hone their skills.

"It's great to see everyone working together to make sure that if something horrible happens we're all as prepared as we can be," Cox said.