St. Helena flushes water mains

Water
The St. Helena Water Department will be flushing water mains through next Tuesday.

Flushing started on Wednesday and will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 22, between the hours of 8 a.m.. and 3 p.m. The purpose of the Water Main Flushing Program is to improve drinking water quality for residents and businesses.

The flushing process may cause discolored water and a reduction in pressure. The discoloration of the water will be temporary and is not harmful. If the condition persists, call Public Works at 707-312-2230. For more information, visit cityofsthelena.org/water

