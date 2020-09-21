St. Helena friends remember singer Jack Cummings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa resident Jack Cummings Jr. died in his home on Aug. 27 following a lengthy battle with lung cancer. He was 74. By his side was his loving wife, Judy.

Jack and Judy Cummings were married for 30 years and made beautiful music together, both as choir members at St. Helena’s Grace Episcopal Church and as members of the St. Helena Choral Society Chamber Choir. In an email, choir director Craig Bond said both Jack and Judy “have been extremely dedicated members” of both groups. “They never missed a practice or a performance in either group, and if they absolutely could not make one of those commitments they always let me know well in advance. They were a director’s dream,” Bond wrote.

Jack sang Tenor and Shannon Kuleto said he “became my special ‘choir buddy’ seatmate almost as soon as I joined. He showed me the ropes and kept the bar raised high.” She writes that everyone in the choir “loved and adored Jack.”

The Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga, rector of Grace Episcopal Church, remembered Cummings as “one of the most positive people I ever met. With me, he was always encouraging, always full of love and life. He knew how to get things done, and also how to have fun.”