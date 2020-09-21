St. Helena friends remember singer Jack Cummings

Napa resident Jack Cummings Jr. died in his home on Aug. 27 following a lengthy battle with lung cancer. He was 74. By his side was his loving wife, Judy.
Jack and Judy Cummings were married for 30 years and made beautiful music together, both as choir members at St. Helena’s Grace Episcopal Church and as members of the St. Helena Choral Society Chamber Choir. In an email, choir director Craig Bond said both Jack and Judy “have been extremely dedicated members” of both groups. “They never missed a practice or a performance in either group, and if they absolutely could not make one of those commitments they always let me know well in advance. They were a director’s dream,” Bond wrote.
Jack sang Tenor and Shannon Kuleto said he “became my special ‘choir buddy’ seatmate almost as soon as I joined. He showed me the ropes and kept the bar raised high.” She writes that everyone in the choir “loved and adored Jack.”
The Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga, rector of Grace Episcopal Church, remembered Cummings as “one of the most positive people I ever met. With me, he was always encouraging, always full of love and life. He knew how to get things done, and also how to have fun.”
In an email, she wrote, “A few weeks before he died he said to me, ‘I know where I'm going -- and I feel good about that. We're all going to die, I'm just getting to heaven a bit quicker!’ Even in our last conversation when he struggled for words, he conveyed his sense that the physical separation of death is so very temporary, and his deep trust in God and the peace that came from that were palpable. I mourn Jack's passing and will miss him every Sunday in the choir, offering the readings, and giving hugs, but I rejoice to know and feel that our spiritual communion continues. Shine on, Jack!”
As a “cradle” Episcopalian, the Cummings attended Grace Episcopal Church for the past 25 years, where both were lectors, as well as choir members. He served on the board of trustees for the Northern California Episcopal Diocese and was on Bishop Megan Traquair’s Strategic Planning Team. He also served on the board of directors for Hearts & Hands Preschool, a part of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Calistoga.
Willing volunteer
Bond writes that Cummings was “kind, loving, caring, compassionate and patient … and was always doing for others.” Kuleto, too, remembers Cummings was a willing volunteer. “Jack was always someone you could count on, no matter what, to show up ready, with his sleeves rolled up, joy in his heart, and probably a wise-cracking joke. Jack and Judy together remain an inspiration to me as the kind of loving marriage and partnership anyone would be privileged to share."
Bond writes the Cummings “have supported me and my choral programs for years and years. I think they've attending almost every concert I've given (including children's chorus, teen choir, jazz@7) over the past 20 years not to mention the concerts that they themselves performed in with the chamber choir. Jack will truly be missed and we are here to support Judy in her future decisions. I hope one of those decisions for Judy is to keep singing … both for her own self, but also in Jack's memory. We are all truly going to miss that wonderful man.”
Kuleto added, "So many 'Jack' memories to treasure -- especially the amazing adventure of traveling together to New York in 2016 to sing at Carnegie Hall. Jack was thrilled like all of us, but especially so after his many years singing Handel’s Messiah every Christmas with Craig Bond. To be able to study in the master class, Jack had to fight hard to overcome his early throat problems, but what a reward! To finally perform on that legendary stage was tremendously, unforgettably moving — and so worth all the work. What a joy Jack and Judy and our choir 'family' got to share together and remember together."
Jack Cummings was born in Clinton, Mass on Feb. 21, 1946 to Jack Stanion Cummings Sr. and Marjorie Whitcomb Cummings. The family moved to the Bronx, New York and later to Stamford, Conn. After graduating from Rippowam High School, he attended the Air Force Academy and served in Vietnam for two years.
Romantic at heart
In 1989 at a Rippowam High School reunion, Cummings met his former classmate, Judy White and they were married a year later. When asked for a story about her husband last Friday, Judy said she remembers one when they first started dating in 1989: They drove into Boston and went to a mall. “Jack told me he’d be back in a minute and a little later he was at the top of an escalator, singing ‘Make Believe’ from the musical Showboat.”
“Only make believe I love you;
Only make believe that you love me.
Others find peace of mind in pretending,
Couldn’t you?
Couldn’t I ?
Couldn’t we?”
Cummings started singing the lyrics as he rode down the escalator and “we ended up singing a duet together,” Judy said. “It was so special, so romantic. And now Jack is singing tenor voice with the angels.”
The Cummings moved to Napa in 1990, where Jack was CEO of the Napa Boys and Girls Clubs and afterward spent 20 years in the wine industry, working at Cakebread Cellars and serving as general manager at Failla Wines and others.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; two nieces and two nephews. A memorial service will be held in the future, when it is safe to do so.
