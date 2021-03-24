St. Helena grapples with daunting housing mandate

St. Helena is looking at how to adjust its housing policies as the state dials up pressure on the city to accommodate more than 250 new housing units.

Officials are planning a series of study sessions, focus groups and workshops to gather input on an update to the city’s Housing Element, a state-approved component of the General Plan that assesses housing needs, identifies suitable sites for new housing, and sets policies and programs to meet the city’s housing goals.

The next Housing Element for 2023-2031 is scheduled for council adoption in December 2022. Unlike the rest of the General Plan, it will also have to be approved by the state.

The Housing Element will have to contend with new state laws that promote housing and a new Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) that calls on St. Helena to plan for a total of 254 units: 103 very low income, 59 low income, 26 moderate income, and 66 above moderate income.

Those numbers, which are still in draft form but are set to be finalized this spring, dwarf St. Helena’s previous quota of only 31 units for the 2014-2022 cycle.