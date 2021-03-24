St. Helena grapples with daunting housing mandate

St. Helena is looking at how to adjust its housing policies as the state dials up pressure on the city to accommodate more than 250 new housing units.
Officials are planning a series of study sessions, focus groups and workshops to gather input on an update to the city’s Housing Element, a state-approved component of the General Plan that assesses housing needs, identifies suitable sites for new housing, and sets policies and programs to meet the city’s housing goals.
The next Housing Element for 2023-2031 is scheduled for council adoption in December 2022. Unlike the rest of the General Plan, it will also have to be approved by the state.
The Housing Element will have to contend with new state laws that promote housing and a new Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) that calls on St. Helena to plan for a total of 254 units: 103 very low income, 59 low income, 26 moderate income, and 66 above moderate income.
Those numbers, which are still in draft form but are set to be finalized this spring, dwarf St. Helena’s previous quota of only 31 units for the 2014-2022 cycle.
“It is a huge change, and it very much did catch us by surprise,” Planning Director Maya DeRosa said Tuesday during a joint City Council/Planning Commission meeting devoted to the Housing Element update.
Rick Rust, a consultant helping with the update, outlined several options for the city to meet the new RHNA, such as reducing constraints on housing, providing more support for housing programs, updating regulations to meet new state requirements, identifying additional housing sites, and increasing the densities allowed on housing sites.
The current Housing Element identifies 11 “key opportunity sites” and 25 “vacant and underutilized sites.”
Missing the RHNA targets could affect the city’s eligibility for state grants, force the city to update its Housing Element every four years instead of every eight years, and reduce the city’s discretion when reviewing affordable housing projects, Rust said.
Steve Goldfarb of the housing nonprofit Our Town St. Helena said the city should base its housing goals on actual housing needs, not just the RHNA targets.
He also said it “shouldn’t be a surprise” that St. Helena’s RHNA numbers jumped in the latest cycle, given the city’s track record.
“We’ve been trying to get housing built here for the last 20 years, and we have done an awful job,” Goldfarb said. “Our numbers were low and we couldn’t even meet those numbers.”
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.