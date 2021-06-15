St. Helena High School Class of 2021 stays positive after years of hardship

The 106 St. Helena High School seniors who “lived a lifetime in four short years,” as the class president put it, graduated Friday in a socially distanced ceremony at the football field.

Graduates described the Class of 2021 as strong and resilient, even as wildfires and the pandemic forced them to adapt to unprecedented circumstances – including a smaller-than-usual graduation ceremony with only two attendees per student.

“In spite of such difficulty, we’ve seen each and every one of us grow into the confident and capable young adults we are today,” said Class President Fawad Muhammad. “We welcome every obstacle with a smile and an open mind.”

Jason Adkins also struck a positive note, encouraging his classmates to focus on the future instead of dwelling on the past. “Your dreams matter,” he told them.

“The things that matter are not built in a day,” he said. “No, they are crafted with wisdom. They are earned through hardship. But most importantly, they are won with integrity.”

Reid Ivanoff described the Class of 2021 as “strong.” He downplayed the various experiences and rites of passage his class had to forego due to the pandemic.

