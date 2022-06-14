St. Helena High School Class of 2022 expresses gratitude

The familiar strains of “Pomp and Circumstance,” the grateful speeches, and the reading of 114 names marked a routine ending Friday to a decidedly not-routine high school career for the Saints Class of 2022.

Moments before graduating from St. Helena High School, Kaylee Moura recalled “when the world shut down” in 2020, “a year we and you will never forget.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

St. Helena schools returned to in-person instruction in November, but the challenges of living with COVID-19 continued.

“We will tell these stories about quarantine for the rest of our lives,” Moura told the audience, adding that the anxiety of the pandemic has made her “resilient and strong.”

Fellow senior Dylan Rodriguez said he moved to St. Helena only three years ago, which gave him a unique perspective “as to how special our school culture is.”

“Prior to arriving, I imagined a closed-off community that favored social conformity over uniqueness and individuality. I could not have been more wrong,” Rodriguez said.

After his early days as “the new kid,” he came to feel a liberating sense of “compassion and acceptance.” The experience left him determined “to live without hesitation, without regret, and without limitation,” he said.

“Stress less over the momentary validation of others, and stress more over ensuring that you be and love your true self,” Rodriguez said.

"We leave here with the power and responsibility to change the world," he added.

Another graduate, Anjali Felder thanked the faculty, graduates’ families and the community for their support.

“For all the times it comes across as overbearing, this community takes care of its own,” she said. “The saying ‘It takes a village to raise a child’ is not cliché in St. Helena.”

Felder told classmates to cherish memories of dissecting cats in Chris O’Connor’s anatomy lab, visiting the French Laundry with Sophie Warin’s French class, visiting New York City for Patti Coyle’s drama class, and participating in the FFA Rib Feed.

“Without the drive and motivation of this faculty, we would not be where we are today,” Felder said.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.