St. Helena High School graduate Forrest Minter will join school board

Forrest Minter attended St. Helena schools and has a passion for public education. So when he saw a Facebook post about two open seats on the school board, "I decided to raise my hand."
He and incumbent Jeannie Kerr were the only candidates to file, so Minter will take over Jeff Conwell’s seat uncontested. Conwell chose not to seek re-election after serving as a trustee for 10 years.
Minter attended RLS Middle School in eighth grade, followed by four years at St. Helena High School, where he competed in the Academic Decathlon. He graduated in 2011.
He said he’s “bounced around” since then, working as a barista, emergency room registration clerk, security guard, and briefly enlisting in the Army before receiving a medical discharge during basic training.
He’s now living in Deer Park, working as an Uber driver, and writing fantasy novels he self-publishes via Amazon.
Minter said he believes strongly in the importance of public education, especially given the misinformation floating around about health, hygiene and disease transmission during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People need to have the right knowledge and the right skills in order to succeed,” he said. “It affects so much about your life afterward. So much of what you think is affected by your education.”
Attending St. Helena High School was a positive experience for the most part, but he felt the high school library was underfunded. He was disappointed that there was enough money for a second gym “but the library was the size of my living room and kitchen.” (He said he hasn’t visited the high school library since then.)
Minter hasn’t developed a specific agenda for his term on the school board, but he’s eager to learn.
“I need to see where things are at before I know where to focus my energy,” he said. “I don’t have a child in the school system and I don’t know anybody in the school system, so I don’t want to act as if I know things that I don’t know.”
As far as politics, Minter said he’s a progressive who fervently supported Bernie Sanders and believes in the importance of a social safety net.
