St. Helena High School graduates to receive diplomas June 8-9

Members of the St. Helena High School Class of 2020 will individually collect their diplomas at Vintage Hall June 8-9 in a livestreamed, socially distanced graduation ceremony that would have been unthinkable before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students may pick up their caps and gowns during the week of June 1-5. Based on alphabetical order by last name, each student has been assigned a one-hour window to drive into the semi-circle in front of Vintage Hall between noon and 6 p.m. Monday, June 8, and Tuesday, June 9.

One graduate at a time, along with their immediate family (those living within the same home), will be allowed to park in front of the southern sidewalk outside Vintage Hall. The graduate will enter the southern door on the bottom floor. Scholarships, honor cords, sashes, and Fleur de Lis 2020 masks made by a local quilting group will be placed in labeled plastic bags on tables.

After donning his or her regalia, the student will walk up the north staircase to the second floor of Vintage Hall and enter the board room, where Principal Ben Scinto will call their name, list awards received, and announce their post-secondary school or plan. The student will walk up to a table, receive their diploma, exit the board room, walk down the center staircase, take a photo with their family outside Vintage Hall if they wish, and return to their car.