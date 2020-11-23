St. Helena High School Parent Group pays school lunch debt

St. Helena High School students who had accrued school lunch debt are in arrears no more.

The SHHS Parent Group agreed last week to fund all $500.17 in accrued Food Service debt.

Although the school district never denies a student food for lack of money, paying off the debt eliminates a financial burden for families, many of them are struggling under the combined impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a series of wildfires.

Principal Ben Scinto thanked the Parent Group. “Their generosity knows no bounds as they continually work to care for our entire school community,” he said.

Catherine Durand, president of the Parent Group, said it was Scinto’s idea. He brought it up at last week’s meeting of the Parent Group, which is deciding how to allocate its resources in an unusual year when many of the programs and field trips it typically funds aren’t happening.

“We said absolutely,” Durand said. “This is exactly the type of thing that is different for this year that we would love to help with. It was a unanimous vote by the Parent Group board.”