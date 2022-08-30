St. Helena High School pool set to reopen by Sept. 27

STAR STAFF
The St. Helena High School pool is scheduled to reopen by Sept. 27, pending repairs.
The pool has been closed since June 24 due to the failure of the main pump. The water turned green due to reduced chemicals and some rain, but school district staff are still maintaining the water, according to an update presented to the school board.
A motor and other parts are due to be delivered, installed and tested by Sept. 20. The pool is set to reopen by Sept. 27 following further tests and compliance checks.
In other facilities news, the school board increased the budget for replacing the RLS Middle School track and field from $4.3 million to $5.7 million. Special one-time state funding will cover the increase, which is attributed to the rising cost of petroleum. Construction is scheduled for next summer.
The school board also authorized roof repairs to Building 3 at the high school, which has severe leaks. The district will install a portable building to house science classes currently held in Room 209. Construction is scheduled for next summer.
PHOTOS: Training for an active shooter situation in St.Helena.
Members of the St. Helena Police Department exit a building during a simulated school shooter training at RLS Middle School in St. Helena on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the St. Helena Fire Department received instructions before the start of a simulated school shooter training at RLS Middle School in St. Helena on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the St. Helena Fire Department asses the wounds on a volunteer playing a victim during a simulated school shooter training at RLS Middle School in St. Helena on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the St. Helena Police Department move to clear an office room Saturday at RLS Middle School during a training drill conducted to practice responding to a school shooter.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the St. Helena Fire Department carry a volunteer playing a victim out of harms way during a simulated school shooter training at RLS Middle School in St. Helena on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
An observer watches as members of the St. Helena Police Department race toward a classroom during a simulated school shooter training at RLS Middle School in St. Helena on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
A members of the St. Helena Police Department watches the backs of St. Helena Fire Department members as they move toward classrooms during a simulated school shooter training at RLS Middle School in St. Helena on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Mary Allen, Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the school district watches as members of the St. Helena Fire Department carry volunteers playing victims out of harms way during a simulated school shooter training at RLS Middle School in St. Helena on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the St. Helena Police Department move toward classrooms during a simulated school shooter training at RLS Middle School in St. Helena on Saturday.
Nick Otto ,Register
Members of the St. Helena Fire Department take a break while scenarios are changed during a simulated school shooter training at RLS Middle School in St. Helena on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena and Calistoga police officers ran toward classrooms at RLS Middle School at the start of a simulated school shooter training session Saturday in St. Helena.
Nick Otto, Register
An observer watches as members of the St. Helena Police and Fire Departments race toward a classroom during a simulated school shooter training at RLS Middle School in St. Helena on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of St. Helena Police checked classrooms at the start of the school shooter training simulation Saturday at RLS Middle School.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the St. Helena Police Department assessed the situation in an administrative room of RLS Middle School during a simulated school shooter training on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
A Member of the St. Helena Police Department looks down toward a volunteer playing a victim while trying to clear a room during a simulated school shooter training at RLS Middle School in St. Helena.
Nick Otto, Register
Observers watch as members of St. Helena Police try to clear a room during a simulated school shooter training at RLS Middle School in St. Helena.
Nick Otto, Register
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!