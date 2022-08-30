St. Helena High School pool set to reopen by Sept. 27

The St. Helena High School pool is scheduled to reopen by Sept. 27, pending repairs.

The pool has been closed since June 24 due to the failure of the main pump. The water turned green due to reduced chemicals and some rain, but school district staff are still maintaining the water, according to an update presented to the school board.

A motor and other parts are due to be delivered, installed and tested by Sept. 20. The pool is set to reopen by Sept. 27 following further tests and compliance checks.

In other facilities news, the school board increased the budget for replacing the RLS Middle School track and field from $4.3 million to $5.7 million. Special one-time state funding will cover the increase, which is attributed to the rising cost of petroleum. Construction is scheduled for next summer.

The school board also authorized roof repairs to Building 3 at the high school, which has severe leaks. The district will install a portable building to house science classes currently held in Room 209. Construction is scheduled for next summer.