St. Helena High School senior wins national FFA award for viticulture project

From there, a national committee judged whether it deserved bronze, silver, gold or — for the most exceptional papers — a shot at the national championship. A paper Wolf Heinemann wrote last year got a gold ranking. This time, the judges placed her viticulture paper one notch higher than that, putting her one step away from a national championship.

Then she was notified by email that her paper was one of the top three in the country.

“That’s when the excitement really hit,” she said.

At this point Wolf Heinemann ordinarily would have presented her paper at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Due to the pandemic, she joined the conference via Zoom and found out she’d won first place.

Word got around quickly. While she was away, her ag teachers left balloons and other decorations on her house.

“They’re really great people who’ve been super-supportive through this whole process,” she said. “They’d do this for anyone in the chapter because they know how hard we all work.”