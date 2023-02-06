More than 50 St. Helena High School students and their guardians attended Saturday's bilingual Steps to College fair in Sacramento.

Joining the trip on behalf of the St. Helena Unified School District were Superintendent Rubén Aurelio and district social worker/community liaison Roxana Plancarte.

The event was geared toward helping Hispanic/Latino students and their families learn about preparing for college and applying for financial aid, including tips on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Chief business official Andi Stubbs booked a charter bus to transport the group from St. Helena to Sacramento.

"Our students' and families' energy and enthusiasm were palpable as they learned about mental health support, financial aid, immigration resources, and the many options available to help them achieve their college education dreams," Aurelio said. "I was honored to be part of the event and witness the dedication and commitment of our families in wanting to see their children succeed. In addition, the fair provided a wealth of information and resources, including sessions on funding college and a college fair tent featuring representatives from many colleges."

"It was a truly memorable day, and I am proud to be a part of a district dedicated to supporting and empowering our Hispanic/Latino students and families."

Steps to College is a joint project of the Consulate General of Mexico in Sacramento, the California Student Aid Commission, the Cien Amigos advocacy group and the Mexican Cultural Center of Northern California, as well as public and private institutions.