St. Helena High School students are gathering food for the hungry, and they’re asking for readers’ help.

On Monday, members of the school’s Interact Club prepared to place collection barrels at Rianda House, Central Valley, the Native Sons Hall, the St. Helena Public Library, the Carnegie Building, all four public schools, and the district office.

The club is asking the community to leave non-perishable, unexpired food in the barrels. Club members will periodically collect food from the barrels and deliver it to the St. Helena Community Food Pantry, which operates out of the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The project is personal to students like Madeline Taylor, the Interact Club’s president, whose own family used the food pantry a few years ago. She noted that the school district offers free food to students.

“That’s helped a lot of people, including me,” said Taylor, a sophomore. “Some of my little sibling’s friends at middle school suffer with (food insecurity) too, so it’s a very big issue.”

Freshman Lucy Hoffmeister and her sister, Charlie, are in charge of the barrel just inside the front entrance to the library. She already installed it last Friday.

“It’s always good to involve yourself in the community, and it’s for a good cause,” Hoffmeister said.

Sophomore Gan Dunnington is in the high school’s leadership class, so joining the Interact Club this year was a logical next step.

“I wanted to participate more in school and outside of school,” said Dunnington, who’s responsible for the high school’s barrel. “These are great people in the club, and helping out others makes me feel good.”

Teacher Jason Kelperis, the Interact Club’s longtime faculty adviser, said the club is trying to ramp back up after losing two years to the pandemic. Students used to bring their own food to donate to the food pantry, but with many of them experiencing food insecurity themselves, Kelperis realized it wasn’t appropriate.

“So we decided we would just put out collection barrels and make this an anonymous project,” he said.

If everything works out, Kelperis hopes to repeat the project every Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

Last December, organizer Susan Davis told the Star the food pantry was serving about 50 families per week.

