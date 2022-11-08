St. Helena High School students excel at FFA convention

St. Helena High School students excelled at the National FFA Agriscience Research Fair in Indianapolis, with one student bringing home a national championship title.

SHHS agriculture students in the 2021-22 honors advanced ag systems and honors ag chemistry classes, taught by Judy Aschwanden, completed agriscience projects last fall and spring.

St. Helena had 20 projects compete at UC Davis and State Finals in Sacramento. Sixteen of those projects were state finalists (top three) in their divisions and five earned state champion titles.

Four of those state champions went on to become national finalists (top 10) and on Oct. 27, William (Liam) Joy was named a national champion for his project, “The Effects of Irrigated vs. Dry-Farmed Grapes on Wine Properties Pre- and Post-Malolactic Fermentation.” Joy competed in the Food Products and Processing Systems category.

Talia Ricci (Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems), Arianna Martinez, and Aubrey Moura (Animal Systems) all earned Gold Awards for being in the top tier nationally.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair recognizes students who gain real-world, hands-on experiences in agricultural enterprises. Students use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food and natural resources. Individuals or teams compete in one of six categories: Animal Systems; Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems; Food Products and Processing Systems; Plant Systems; Power, Structural and Technical Systems; or Social Science.

Students learn about the scientific process, collaboration, writing an APA paper, designing a research board, presenting their projects and defending their research, along with time management, budgetary, and communication skills.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair is sponsored by Cargill, John Deere and Syngenta. Bayer, Corteva, General Mills, Wrangler and Zoetis are sponsors of the agriscience fair pathways.