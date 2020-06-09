St. Helena High School's Class of 2020 dons masks, collects diplomas

Monday’s ceremony felt like a real graduation, “especially once you get up there with your diploma and you put your cord on,” said Hernandez, who plans to join the Marine Corps.

A few hours before he was set to receive his diploma, Moises Gallegos – another future Marine– said he was getting excited.

“Right now it’s looking a little quiet, so I’m definitely going to try to bring up the volume,” he said.

Gallegos is part of a big family, and two of his cousins are also graduating. Everyone was looking forward to a traditional graduation.

“But things happen,” Gallegos said, adding that his whole family was still showing up to support him.

“It was definitely not traditional,” said Nicole Cia after leaving Vintage Hall with her diploma. She’s headed to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to study kinesiology.

Missing out on rites of passage like senior prom was hard, “but the parent group and school tried to do a lot to make it special for us,” Cia said.

“It makes you appreciate the three and a half years that we did have at high school,” said Cia. “It definitely made me appreciate my first prom.”