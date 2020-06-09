St. Helena High School's Class of 2020 dons masks, collects diplomas

St. Helena High School's Class of 2020 received their diplomas on Monday and Tuesday after an unforgettable school year that was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of a traditional ceremony, seniors individually collected their diplomas at Vintage Hall. Based on alphabetical order by last name, each graduate was assigned a one-hour slot on Monday or Tuesday afternoon.
Graduates said the socially distanced event wasn’t anything like a traditional commencement, but they were glad that the school found a way to celebrate their achievement.
“It’s always going to be special to graduate,” said Paulina Bautista. “I’m happy that they did something, because something is better than nothing.”
Only each graduate's immediate family could be in the room for the presentation of the diploma, but each ceremony was livestreamed and will be edited into a video to be posted online Friday, with speeches by students and Principal Ben Scinto.
Graduates wore not only caps and gowns, but also handmade masks bearing the school's fleur-de-lis logo, donated by Beth Lincoln, Barbara Anderson and the rest of the Maise the Maskmaker group.
“It was a little confusing at first reading the email,” explaining the procedure, said Sergio Hernandez. “But once you get here it’s simple and quick.”
Monday’s ceremony felt like a real graduation, “especially once you get up there with your diploma and you put your cord on,” said Hernandez, who plans to join the Marine Corps.
A few hours before he was set to receive his diploma, Moises Gallegos – another future Marine– said he was getting excited.
“Right now it’s looking a little quiet, so I’m definitely going to try to bring up the volume,” he said.
Gallegos is part of a big family, and two of his cousins are also graduating. Everyone was looking forward to a traditional graduation.
“But things happen,” Gallegos said, adding that his whole family was still showing up to support him.
“It was definitely not traditional,” said Nicole Cia after leaving Vintage Hall with her diploma. She’s headed to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to study kinesiology.
Missing out on rites of passage like senior prom was hard, “but the parent group and school tried to do a lot to make it special for us,” Cia said.
“It makes you appreciate the three and a half years that we did have at high school,” said Cia. “It definitely made me appreciate my first prom.”
Stefhany Rios said that aside from the weirdness of the last few months, she’ll have a lot of positive memories of her time at St. Helena High School, like raising livestock, serving as a chapter officer for St. Helena FFA, and competing in public speaking competitions.
Rios even saw the bright side in having to stay home for part of her senior year. She missed her friends, but being at home gave her more time to care for the steer she’s raising for the junior livestock auction.
“St. Helena High School did the best that they could to make sure that we were able to have a good experience throughout these past three months,” she said.
Olivia Ronayne said she’ll leave with fond memories of her friends and classmates, but she never imagined she’d be graduating without her good friend Emma Fife, a fellow senior, who died in April.
“But I know she’s with me in spirit,” Ronayne said.
What does she think Fife would be saying right now?
“She probably would be screaming about how happy she is and how much she’s looking forward to getting out of here and growing as a person,” Ronayne said as “Pomp and Circumstance” played on a nearby speaker. “She would have been happy. She deserved it.”
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
