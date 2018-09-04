Thirty-five St. Helena High School students are taking Math 106 algebra classes this fall and earning both high school and college credit through Napa Valley College. In the spring, they may opt to take Math 108 trigonometry classes and also earn dual credits.
The partnership between the high school and community college is not new, because Napa Valley College has offered classes on local high school campuses for years. Those classes, though, were held after the regular school day ended and were open to anyone, including high school students.
What's new is that Madison Butts will teach the math classes during the school day. Butts has a master’s degree in mathematics, which is the minimum required for teaching a college-level course. The program is called College and Career Access Pathways (CCAP) dual enrollment, which was authorized by the state assembly about three years ago, said Erik Shearer, assistant superintendent, vice president of Academic Affairs for Napa Valley College.
These math classes are the first CCAP classes Napa Valley College has offered to any Napa County high school.
“St. Helena is our first partner and we’re really excited about it. St. Helena was the perfect district to work with and St. Helena High School was the perfect high school, because all of the conditions aligned,” Shearer said.
“When we do dual enrollment on a high school campus, those students for that period of time in that class are required to meet college standards and college evaluation applies to the instructor,” Shearer said. “It’s like Napa Valley College operating in the midst of St. Helena High School.” He added, “There’s a lot of careful planning you have to do to make that possible.”
Good working relationship
SHHS Principal Ben Scinto said the local school district and college have a good working relationship. “A number of students go there,” he said. The two districts reached a Memorandum Of Understanding in order to offer these math classes. After the school year ends, Shearer and Scinto will sit down and evaluate the program, to see if there are other opportunities for collaboration, for example, if AP Calculus can be offered next year, Scinto said.
“Ben and I have been in conversation and if there are students who have a need, we have an interest,” Shearer said. “We’re willing to expand this out to whatever works for the students at St. Helena.”
Shearer mentioned another reason this program works so well for St. Helena High School students because many of them are well prepared for college. Butts is also an adjunct instructor at Napa Valley College, another reason the joint program works so well.
And the tradeoff for students? They earn transferrable college credits for prerequisite math classes while they are in high school and they don’t have to take or pay for the classes while enrolled in college.
Typically, freshmen level math courses, like Math 106 and Math 108, are required for STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) or business students, Shearer said, although those going into humanities, liberal arts or applied fields will take statistics in their freshman year.
Class of 1989
In his office at Napa Valley College, Shearer is surrounded by art that he created – he has a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Oregon – and he’s been at the college since 2000. He was a part-time adjunct faculty member for two years and then he was hired as a full-time, tenure track instructor in the studio arts program.
He’s in an unique position to be working with both the college and St. Helena High School, since he’s a SHHS grad, Class of 1989. “I would’ve been the Class of 1990, but took my proficiency exam in ’89, because my two best friends were graduating that year and I couldn’t bear senior year without them,” Shearer said.
Mentors for Shearer
Shearer grew up in Angwin, where his father was a professor at Pacific Union College, and he said he has lived and worked in the Napa Valley for a long time. Right after high school graduation, Shearer started attending Napa Valley College and working for Ira Wolk, who opened his gallery on Main Street in about 1990.
“Ira was one of my really big supporters and mentors in my life and took me under his wing when I was a student at Napa Valley College. He brought me in, taught me how to do exhibitions and taught me the business of art,” Shearer said. “I worked with him on and off from the day he opened to the day he passed away in 2009. In fact, I was working on installing an exhibition in his gallery on Main Street the week he passed away. That was the last thing I did for Ira was to finish up that installation.”
Wolk, 63, died July 29, 2009 following a serious bicycle accident in Napa.
While attending Napa Valley College, Shearer’s first teacher was Jay Golik, who was head of the college’s art program for many years. He taught art history.
“Working for Jay for all those years really developed a passion for teaching in me. It was something I was very interested in,” he said.
After NVC, Shearer went to Sonoma State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in painting and drawing. He said he took every instructional assistant position he could “because I liked being in the teaching dynamic in the classroom.” After earning his MFA, he went to teach at Napa Valley College and worked what he said was “a whole lot of odd jobs” throughout the Napa Valley but added, “teaching was my passion, it is what I wanted to do.”
Today, he said he wants to draw other students to Napa Valley College, “because I loved the education I got here.” He said NVC is a smaller college with about 5,500 full-time equivalent students or about 8,500 to 9,000 students.
“Napa Valley College is a real gem that we have here in the community,” he said.