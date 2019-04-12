St. Helena’s 2019 Earth Day event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, next to the St. Helena firehouse off Railroad Avenue.
The drive-through recycling event will offer document shredding, electronics recycling and household battery disposal. Pharmaceuticals may be dropped off at the St. Helena Police Department only.
Wise water toolkits will be provided by the St. Helena Water Department.
The St. Helena High School football team will help unload stuff and accept donations for their scholarship fund.
The event is sponsored by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, city of St. Helena, Umpqua Bank and Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling.