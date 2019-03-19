The city will hold a community open house to discuss the downtown streetscape project from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the Richie Block, 1335 Main St. (formerly Goodman’s).
The open house will have a drop-in format, so people can visit anytime between 10 and 2 and share their thoughts about the downtown.
Guided by consultants from Gates and Associates, the project will cover parking, signs, benches, public art, lighting, trees, underground utilities, and other elements of the downtown environment.