St. Helena home once used as squalid farmworker housing will be torn down, replaced

A house on Spring Street that was the site of major code violations and illegal farmworker housing will be replaced with another single-family home.
The Planning Commission approved a demolition permit and design review Tuesday allowing the 3,273-square-foot main house and a 1,100-square-foot rear dwelling to be torn down and replaced with a 3,299-square-foot house, a 480-square-foot accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and a 228-square-foot detached garage.
With two seats vacant, the commission approved the project with a 2-1 vote. Commissioners John Ponte and Daniel Hale voted yes. Autumn Anderson voted against the project because it doesn’t address St. Helena's need for low-cost housing.
“The existing structure is a testament to just how desperately our community needs more moderate and affordable housing,” Anderson said.
The property is zoned High Density Residential, but city code allows for the reconstruction of existing single-family homes.
Ponte said he was casting “a very reluctant yes” vote.
“The house that’s there had too many people living there for too long who couldn’t afford anything else in town,” Ponte said. “There literally was nothing else available for that clientele ... That building demonstrates the extreme need in this community for low-cost housing.”
Like Anderson, Ponte lamented that the project would remove one of the few sites in town that are eligible for high-density housing.
However, he said the commission couldn’t force the owners to develop a denser project, since their proposal meets the city’s development standards. He said he appreciated the applicants’ plan to clean up the badly substandard property.
The City of St. Helena sued the property’s former owners in 2015, claiming it had undergone numerous unpermitted improvements and been illegally used as short-term farmworker housing.
According to the lawsuit, more than 20 tenants would live in the illegal rear dwelling during harvest. Another 20 would occupy the main house, including its garage, attic and basement.
A staff report describes “extreme public nuisances” including unpermitted construction; substandard wiring, heating, lighting and ventilation; lack of sufficient ingress and egress in case of emergency; and an insufficient foundation that had been compromised by illegal excavation.
Responding to a report of a dead person in the attic in 2014, a police officer had to crawl on hands and knees through a confined space to reach the body, according to the city’s lawsuit. The death was attributed to chronic alcoholism.
The nuisance and life/safety hazards have been corrected to the city’s satisfaction, and code enforcement efforts have ceased, according to the staff report.
The property changed hands twice in 2019, most recently for $1,475,000 to Arlene and Richard Corsetti, who live next door.
The new house, designed in a contemporary farmhouse style, will be two stories tall with four bedrooms, with a one-bedroom ADU.
The plan will reduce the number of legal bedrooms from 10 to 5 and reduce the total square footage by 685 square feet. The floor-area ratio of .298 is the maximum allowed on the site, but the overall impermeable surface on the property will decrease.
Arlene Corsetti said the former conditions were “a travesty for the people who lived there.”
“If you ever saw the downstairs of 1413, you’d want to cry,” she said. “There are slots built into the foundation where people were slotted to sleep, literally like in small coffins.”
“We can’t bring this up as something that we should all hope exists again,” she added.
Anderson agreed that photos of the squalid conditions “make me want to cry,” but she drew a different conclusion.
“It shows a horrible, horrible, desperate need for housing that people were willing to live like that,” she said. “It really upsets me that we’re wasting this parcel that could be used for multi-family residential spaces on one huge home that has half as many legal bedrooms as the existing unit.”
Ponte said he agreed with Anderson on the need for high-density housing on the property, “but I don’t see any legal way to make that happen.”
Planning Director Maya DeRosa said the regulation allowing for the reconstruction of single-family homes in High Density Residential zones can be reevaluated when the city updates its zoning code.
