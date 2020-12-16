St. Helena home once used as squalid farmworker housing will be torn down, replaced

The property changed hands twice in 2019, most recently for $1,475,000 to Arlene and Richard Corsetti, who live next door.

The new house, designed in a contemporary farmhouse style, will be two stories tall with four bedrooms, with a one-bedroom ADU.

The plan will reduce the number of legal bedrooms from 10 to 5 and reduce the total square footage by 685 square feet. The floor-area ratio of .298 is the maximum allowed on the site, but the overall impermeable surface on the property will decrease.

Arlene Corsetti said the former conditions were “a travesty for the people who lived there.”

“If you ever saw the downstairs of 1413, you’d want to cry,” she said. “There are slots built into the foundation where people were slotted to sleep, literally like in small coffins.”

“We can’t bring this up as something that we should all hope exists again,” she added.

Anderson agreed that photos of the squalid conditions “make me want to cry,” but she drew a different conclusion.