St. Helena Hospital Foundation has awarded a three-year grant to Mentis to support its Healthy Minds-Healthy Aging Program, providing mental health and wellness services to adults over age 60 who show early signs of depression, anxiety and/or memory impairment.
This grant award is part of St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s effort to strengthen healthcare in north Napa Valley for older adults.
According to a news release, more than 31 percent of the population of St. Helena and 27 percent of Calistoga is composed of adults age 60 or older – and that population is expected to grow by 50 percent in the next 20 years.
“The time is now to invest in the care of our older adults to ensure they receive the health and wellness services they need to stay healthy longer,” said president and CEO of St. Helena Hospital Foundation Susan Dix Lyons.
"Supporting well being through key community partnerships is key to a healthy future for our community," said Adventist Health St. Helena President Steve Herber, MD.
“Mentis is very pleased to expand Healthy Minds-Health Aging for our upvalley elders,” said Rob Weiss, LCSW, executive director of Mentis.
Info: shhfoundation.org