St. Helena Hospital Foundation holds back-to-school vaccine clinics on July 20

  • Updated
COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Calistoga

Adventist Health Saint Helena and the Saint Helena Hospital Foundation conduct a coronavirus vaccine clinic at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School.

 Clark James Mishler Photography

The Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Unit will host two back-to-school Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics for anyone 12 or older on Tuesday, July 20.

The first-dose vaccine clinics will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Helena High School, and from 5 to 7 p.m. at Calistoga Junior/Senior High School.

"We are pleased to offer these timely vaccine clinics to our Upper Napa Valley families. It’s important that we vaccinate as many adolescents as we can prior to the school year to help ensure our community stays healthy during this pandemic," said St. Helena Hospital Foundation President and CEO Glen Newhart.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, including the Delta variant. Funded by community supporters, the Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Unit has administered over 33,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far this year.

In addition to the first-dose clinics in St. Helena and Calistoga, the Mobile Health Unit will hold second-dose clinics on Aug. 10. All clinics are open to anyone needing second doses.

No appointment is necessary. All minors need to have a parent present to receive the vaccination. All individuals must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

