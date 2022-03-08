 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena hosts housing workshop March 16

The City of St. Helena will hold a virtual community workshop on the city's Housing Element at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

The Zoom meeting will focus on the updating of St. Helena's Housing Element and "affirmatively furthering fair housing in St. Helena," according to the city.

Use the Zoom meeting ID 884 5188 3836.

St. Helena mulls potential housing sites

St. Helena mulls potential housing sites

St. Helena held a virtual community forum Thursday to gather input on the potential housing sites, in the face of a daunting state mandate and a proliferation of second homes.

Napa County works on housing puzzle

Napa County works on housing puzzle

Finding places for a state-assigned housing allocation of more than 1,000 new homes in unincorporated Napa County from 2023-2031 is proving a challenge.

