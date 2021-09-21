St. Helena house is latest front in neighbors’ war on Pacaso

Pacaso critics have often focused on what they see as commercial intrusion into residential neighborhoods, but their concerns about the Riesling Way house go further. They say the work currently underway violates building codes and setbacks and intrudes into the seasonal creek next to the house.

Neighbors claim workers removed vegetation and soil from the creek and built a deck and fence too close to the creek, raising concerns about erosion and contamination.

“There’s a list of building codes that the city is not enforcing, and the question is why,” said next-door neighbor Sarah Park.

Ernest Harmon, senior project manager for Belle Maison, categorically denied the neighbors’ accusations.

“Everything that we’ve built has been approved and inspected by the city and fire marshals,” Harmon said. “The game warden even came out, and nothing was cited or requested for us to remove. Our neighbors can continue to make allegations about things they don’t agree with, but everything has been approved.”