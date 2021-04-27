St. Helena imposes penalties for exceeding water rations

The St. Helena City Council adopted new penalties Tuesday for water customers who exceed their rations during the ongoing water emergency.

The following penalties will take effect May 1:

• $10 per hundred cubic feet (HCF) (1.3 cents per gallon) for water use exceeding the allocation by up to 25%

• $25 per HCF (3.3 cents per gallon) for water use exceeding the allocation by 25-50%

• $100 per HCF (13.4 cents per gallon) for water use exceeding the allocation by 50-100%

• $250 per HCF (33.4 cents per gallon) for water use exceeding the allocation by more than 100%

The city will notify customers on a monthly basis of any penalties incurred during the preceding month.

During the ongoing Phase II water emergency, residential customers are rationed 65 gallons per person per day, plus 2,500 gallons per month for outdoor use.

Non-residential customers must cut their water consumption by 10% compared with their average water use from the same billing period for the three preceding non-shortage years (2017, 2018 and 2019).