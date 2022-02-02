St. Helena infrastructure bond could be headed for June ballot

St. Helena voters are likely to face a June bond measure that would help the city pay for a daunting array of infrastructure projects.

Last week the council talked about creating a bond measure to fund storm drain repairs. But at Monday’s special meeting, the council decided to take a broader approach encompassing water, sewer and storm drain projects.

A general obligation (GO) bond measure would require a two-thirds vote to pass. A recent survey found 70% support for a $54 water bond, but the bond measure being formulated by the council would likely be much smaller.

The council hasn’t settled on the size of the bond measure or a final project list, but city staff compiled a conceptual list with $19 million worth of projects:

- $10.4 million for storm drains repairs/replacement;

- $3.7 million for water projects, including new water mains and pipelines, fire flow improvements, and repairs at Bell Canyon and the lower reservoir;

- $3.2 million for wastewater projects, including new sewer lines and an upgraded Crinella lift station; and

- $1.7 million for a pump station and 9,000 feet of pipeline to distribute recycled water from the new wastewater treatment plant.

A conceptual $20 million GO bond measure would impose an average tax rate of $15.22 per $100,000 of assessed property value through 2059.

St. Helena has a long list of urgent infrastructure projects and two primary ways to fund them: GO bonds or higher utility rates. Higher rates are likely to be adopted later this year, but the more projects that can be funded with bonds, the less drastic the rate hikes will be.

The new rates would pay for high-priority projects that aren’t on the $19 million list, such as replacing the Rutherford pipeline ($6.8 million) and introducing smart water meters that can be monitored remotely ($2 million).

Current council policy, which could be changed leading up to the ballot measure, calls for water and sewer capital improvements to be financed solely through utility fees. Councilmember Lester Hardy said he generally supports that principle, but he’s open to exceptions “when strict adherence … will lead to a bad result.”

“That’s the situation we’re in today,” he said. “We’re faced with a pretty daunting list of capital improvement projects.”

A GO bond measure devoted only to storm drains, as the council discussed last week, would probably fail because it wouldn’t address issues of greater public concern like water security and fire security, Hardy said.

Members of the public and the council have raised concerns about GO bonds — which are paid for by property owners inside the city limits — funding projects that benefit the 15% of water customers who live outside the city limits. Those customers account for about 15% of the city’s water consumption.

Hardy acknowledged those equity concerns, but he said the projects that would be funded by the bond would benefit the whole city.

“The net result (of the proposed bond measure) benefits the entire city of St. Helena — all the residents and taxpayers within it,” Hardy said.

Vice Mayor Paul Dohring agreed.

“We’re spreading the pain and trying to deal with these issues of equity and urgency we face,” Dohring said.

The council could approve a draft ordinance and ballot question on Feb. 8.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

