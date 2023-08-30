The city of St. Helena, Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley and the Napa County Bicycle Coalition are teaming up on a traffic-calming project to improve safety at the intersection of Kearney Street and Madrona Avenue.

The project will be done in coordination with city Public Works staff and volunteers at a key intersection for students going to and from school at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School and St. Helena Elementary School.

The initial project was presented to the Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee last December, and to the City Council in February. The temporary project, expected to run about three months, will include the installation of traffic control equipment that mimics the function of sidewalk bulb-outs, new high-visibility crosswalk striping, and temporary artwork to provide additional visibility to the simulated bulb-outs.

The painted dots in blue, green and white will be painted in areas demarcated by white “delineator posts.” The colors were chosen to coordinate with the colors of both RLS and St. Helena Elementary. After the temporary installation is removed, the high-visibility crosswalk marking will remain.

The volunteer work is scheduled to be completed on Saturday, Sept. 9. Public Works staff will set up signs and do other advance work leading up to the volunteer work. Sign up to volunteer on Eventbrite.

“We are really looking forward to this temporary ‘quick build’ project,” Public Works Director Joe Leach said in a statement issued Tuesday. “If this is successful and the community is receptive to these types of measures, this could become a model for future traffic safety and calming measures throughout the city.

"This project will use temporary utility paints that will fade after 3 to 6 months and we will be studying traffic and speeds before, during, and after the installation to see what impacts, if any, the temporary measures had at the intersection.”

“To improve the safety of St. Helena elementary and middle school students walking and biking to school, Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley looks forward to bringing a demonstration traffic calming project to the community,” said Kelly Bond of Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley. “We could not do this work without the partnerships of the City of St. Helena, Napa County Bicycle Coalition, and Innovative Health Solutions. The project will allow students to have a sense of ownership by including them in the installation through painting the artistic design. We hope this project will be the first of many traffic calming initiatives throughout the City.”

For more information, email pubworks@cityofsthelena.org or bzpuppernapavalley@sharecare.com.

