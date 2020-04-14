St. Helena jeweler gives away 1,200 face masks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A St. Helena jeweler distributed about 1,200 surgical masks last week to health care providers, first responders, businesses and individuals looking for protection during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Dalia of Pavati obtained 1,200 surgical masks from a wholesale connection he has through his father.

Dalia dropped hundreds off at Adventist Health St. Helena, St. Helena Police Department and St. Helena Fire Department. He also dropped some off at Steves Hardware, Sunshine Foods, Brown's Auto Parts, Caffe Della Valle and Villa Corona, so that they could be distributed to customers.

Dalia left many others in the mailboxes of seniors and immunocompromised residents who are sheltering in place. He also handed them out for a few hours on April 7 at his downtown store – which, like other non-essential businesses, is closed under the shelter-at-home order.

"I was just sad I couldn't get more," he said. "But flooding more than a thousand in St. Helena should help control the spread (of COVID-19)."