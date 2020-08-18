St. Helena kids boot up tech devices as school year begins online

Cox said the district has made “an enormous investment” in the technology that aids remote learning, including document cameras and secondary monitors and web cameras for teachers.

“The amount of money the district has spent is staggering, but it shows we’re really committed to doing this right,” Cox said.

Parents play an especially crucial role at the primary level, where kids can’t necessarily log on by themselves, much less finish their work.

“Parents aren’t teachers. This isn’t really in their wheelhouse,” Sanguinetti said. “So we’re trying to support them just as much as we’re supporting the kids.”

The primary school is focusing on the social/emotional aspect of learning. Every morning each primary school student will click icons to answer simple questions like “How do you feel?” (mad, excited, happy, scared, sad, etc.) and “What do you need?” The answers will help teachers pinpoint which kids are struggling and need special support.

“We’re trying to create a strong classroom community the best we can in this distance learning situation,” Sanguinetti said.

Scinto said his favorite part of the past week was handing out supplies to the kids, who he said are “optimistic.”