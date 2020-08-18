St. Helena kids boot up tech devices as school year begins online

On a typical first day of school, kids pack up their supplies and head to school.
But in these decidedly atypical times, they head to school, pick up their supplies, and head straight back home.
That was the routine over the past week leading up to Tuesday, the first day of remote learning in the new school year.
Depending on their grade level, St. Helena students have been issued iPads (primary school), Chromebooks (elementary and middle schools) or laptops (high school). They’ve also received books, journals, schedules and, in some cases, musical instruments.
Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School Principal Karin Cox said she was grateful that many teachers voluntarily gave up their last week of summer vacation to organize the beginning of the virtual school year.
“It took a solid week of people coming in, making copies, gathering things, and getting the technology ready,” Cox said. “It’s been a pretty monumental task, but it’s going well.”
Ordinarily, it takes about two minutes during a faculty meeting to plan the distribution of textbooks and laptops, said St. Helena High School Principal Ben Scinto. This year, it took extensive coordination, a team of six people bagging each student’s books, technology and instructions in the high school library, and more employees outside distributing the bags, he said.
Scinto teasingly ribbed Cox on getting one detail wrong – the middle school put kids’ supplies in paper bags, but the high school used snazzy black tote bags emblazoned with a red fleur-de-lis.
“The teachers have really stepped it up,” Scinto said last Thursday. “Technically we’re still on summer break, but I’m looking through a window right now seeing a teacher working on her Google Classroom. This is not something they’re being paid to do right now, but they’re doing it.”
Primary school teachers are holding outdoor, socially distanced, one-on-one meetings with each student and a parent.
“Little kids need to know there’s a real person” on the other side of the screen, said St. Helena Primary School Principal Tamara Sanguinetti. “It’s important to make that connection.”
This year’s remote learning will be different from what students experienced during the last few months of the 2019-2020 school year. Most teachers will be teaching live from their classrooms via Zoom, except for those who need to stay home for personal or medical reasons.
“It’s going to be much more like regular school,” Cox said. “We’re going to be taking attendance daily. Students will be on live Zoom lessons in every class, on a regular schedule. We’ll be giving grades.”
Cox said the district has made “an enormous investment” in the technology that aids remote learning, including document cameras and secondary monitors and web cameras for teachers.
“The amount of money the district has spent is staggering, but it shows we’re really committed to doing this right,” Cox said.
Parents play an especially crucial role at the primary level, where kids can’t necessarily log on by themselves, much less finish their work.
“Parents aren’t teachers. This isn’t really in their wheelhouse,” Sanguinetti said. “So we’re trying to support them just as much as we’re supporting the kids.”
The primary school is focusing on the social/emotional aspect of learning. Every morning each primary school student will click icons to answer simple questions like “How do you feel?” (mad, excited, happy, scared, sad, etc.) and “What do you need?” The answers will help teachers pinpoint which kids are struggling and need special support.
“We’re trying to create a strong classroom community the best we can in this distance learning situation,” Sanguinetti said.
Scinto said his favorite part of the past week was handing out supplies to the kids, who he said are “optimistic.”
“Kids can already go into Google Classrooms and see their classes being developed,” Scinto said. “As much as it’s been a challenge, I think we’re in a really good place.”
