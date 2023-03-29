Expect temporary traffic delays and street closures on the west side of St. Helena on Friday as schoolkids participate in Run Big!, the culmination of the annual Give Big! fundraiser.

The event begins at 11 a.m. at St. Helena High School, where students will run down Grayson Avenue to the primary school and pick up first- and second-graders.

That group will continue down Crane/Valley View, Spring and Allyn. First- and second-graders will head down Adams to the elementary school, while elementary and high school kids will use Allyn, Madrona and Kearney to meet up with middle school students.

The group will use Kearney to reach the elementary school, where kids from all four schools will celebrate together.

The community is invited to cheer on the kids. The event should be over by 12:15.

Donations are being accepted through Friday at givebigsthelena.org. As of Wednesday morning, the campaign had raised $117,000 toward its $150,000 goal.