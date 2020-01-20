On Saturday, Jan. 18, Jay Lewis, president of the St. Helena Kiwanis, presented St. Helena Police Officer Melissa Brown with this year’s Community Service Award at Materra/Cunat Winery in Napa.
Brown is in charge of the Bicycle Helmet Reward Program, which is sponsored by St. Helena Kiwanis. When Brown spots a young person wearing a helmet, she gives them a ticket, which entitles them to a free piece of pizza or a chocolate soda at one of the local participating retailers.
So far Brown has ticketed several hundred young people in St. Helena. Lewis said, “This has had a positive impact on the safety of our children and gives them a very positive experience with our police officers.”
Brown rewarded 9-year-old cousins Luca and Gia Montelli on Monday.
"The police don't just catch bad guys," Gia said. "They also notice us doing good things."