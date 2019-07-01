{{featured_button_text}}
Thanks to Measure T sales taxes, various St. Helena streets will be repaved this summer.

The $1 million project will begin in the second half of July. It’s funded by Measure T revenue, a mandatory “maintenance of effort” contribution from the city’s General Fund, and revenue from SB 1, the state gas tax.

The following roads will be repaved:

- Monte Vista Avenue

- Grove Court

- Paulson Court

- Church Street

- Money Way

- McCorkle Avenue west of Allison Avenue

- Hudson Avenue between Madrona Avenue and Spring Street

- Spring Street west of Valley View Street

- Arrowhead Drive

This is the first year of the city’s five-year Pavement Restoration plan.

Out of seven bidders, the city hired Argonaut Constructors of Santa Rosa, which submitted the low bid of $773,380. Contingency funds, management and inspection costs, and design work for next year’s road work brought the total project cost to $1,058,887.31.

