Thanks to Measure T sales taxes, various St. Helena streets will be repaved this summer.
The $1 million project will begin in the second half of July. It’s funded by Measure T revenue, a mandatory “maintenance of effort” contribution from the city’s General Fund, and revenue from SB 1, the state gas tax.
The following roads will be repaved:
- Monte Vista Avenue
- Grove Court
- Paulson Court
- Church Street
- Money Way
- McCorkle Avenue west of Allison Avenue
- Hudson Avenue between Madrona Avenue and Spring Street
- Spring Street west of Valley View Street
- Arrowhead Drive
This is the first year of the city’s five-year Pavement Restoration plan.
Out of seven bidders, the city hired Argonaut Constructors of Santa Rosa, which submitted the low bid of $773,380. Contingency funds, management and inspection costs, and design work for next year’s road work brought the total project cost to $1,058,887.31.