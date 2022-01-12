St. Helena leaders look ahead to 2022

The Star invited some local government and nonprofit leaders to share their thoughts on 2022, including changes happening in their organizations, challenges/opportunities in the year ahead, and their level of optimism/pessimism after a difficult 2021, etc.

Geoff Ellsworth, mayor: Entering 2022 with gratitude, my priorities include water security, wildfire safety, climate protection, traffic calming, and continuing COVID protocol.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

While St. Helena’s economy is solid, we must continue COVID economic recovery strategies and bolster revenue for infrastructure, water and road issues. Bonding through ballot measures can do this while minimizing impacts.

We can also strengthen our economy through diversification in fostering medical and education sectors.

Affordable/workforce housing remains priority as do community partnerships with non-profits, businesses, service and faith-based groups and schools.

Social equity and walk/bike programs will keep St. Helena a wonderful place to live and visit for all!

Chris Hartley, police chief: The Police Department was looking forward to a sense of normalcy after a short-lived recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, however do to the rise of the new Omicron Virus it appears that we are moving backwards with the returning of restrictions.

We are however looking forward to relinquishing and leaving our old and antiquated building into the Napa Valley College Upper Campus which will be renovated to accommodate a fully functioning Police Department with a full dispatch center, patrol room, office space for staff and an evidence storage and processing area.

Challenges that we expect for 2022 continue to be revenue to enhance services, keeping up with all of the new legislative mandates and the increase in Public Records Act requests which both are extremely time-consuming.

Anna Chouteau, City Council: I am entering 2022 fully aware of our challenges and optimistic about the steps we are taking to meet them.

We have vaccines and boosters that are easy to get and a community dedicated to reaching everyone we possibly can. Our water, sewer, storm drain, and building infrastructure needs our focused attention this year.

There is a lot to do and yet it’s exciting to anticipate creating a better and safer city for future generations. The more people engage and come together in the spirit of problem-solving while staying open to what the best solutions might turn out to be, the more we will accomplish together.

Chris Kreiden, St. Helena Public Library: For 2022, the St. Helena Public Library is optimistic about the future and very much hoping to do more of what we did pre-pandemic. More story and craft times, talks, performances and other programs that engage our community.

We want to again be a place where people feel safe to meet, gather, take part in the exchange of ideas, and feel a sense of community. The Library is looking forward to seeing more old faces, along with new.

Despite the COVID case surge as 2022 begins, we feel up to handling any coming challenges and still provide the level of service expected from us.

Jenny Ocon, UpValley Family Centers: UpValley Family Centers is trusted by young people, parents, older adults and immigrants as a source of support and connection to resources that enhance stability and opportunity.

Entering 2022, we are inspired by the knowledge that we are not alone, that we are joined by many who care for the community. Our services, like free tax preparation, school-based tutoring, and promotores health outreach, happen thanks to people who volunteer time and talent. We work alongside schools and community organizations to create a vital web of support. In 2022 we will continue fostering collaborative action that is responsive to local needs.

Julio Olguin, St. Helena Preschool For All: The mindset for 2022 is to keep moving forward and remain positive! I imagine everyone faced challenges and obstacles both from an organizational and personal standpoint. Being more kind and empathetic to others was a key to my success in 2021 and something that I will continue to practice because at the end of the day we all are going through something.

This year we are excited to continue supporting our families by:

• Providing up to 5 days of preschool/childcare opportunities.

• Providing coverage up to 9 hours per day.

• Continuing to provide scholarships in St. Helena, Angwin, and Calistoga.

The direction and future of our program will continue to be focused on the needs of our families and children in the community!

Craig Bond, St. Helena Choral Society: Our goal for 2022 is to do everything we can to keep choral music alive in our community. Singing is so very important to so many people in so many ways.

In the past year my daughter Melissa and I were determined to not let the COVID situation stop us and to give the children and teens the opportunity to keep singing. We met outside, washed hands, took temperatures, wore masks, sat at six-foot distances, put up shields in front of each singer and kept our practices to one hour. We followed all the protocols. As a result we were able to teach the children and teens a number of wonderful songs and ultimately perform for all their parents and relatives in June outside in front of the Performing Arts Center. We used microphones, sang with our masks on and required the audience to wear their masks also. It was a wonderful event enjoyed by all.

This past August we continued with our choral groups and included the adult chamber choir. All the groups in the Choral Society continue to follow all the same precautions. The adult group has decided to present their concert on April 30 and May 1 of 2022. We will do the same program with orchestra & soloists ( sans the Christmas Carols). The Children's and Teen choir are continuing to meet and plan to be performing for the community on May 8.

It is our hope that in 2022 we will be able to continue providing and offering musical opportunities for all the community ... for both performers and audience members alike.

Here's to a wonderful musical/singing 2022!

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.