St. Helena lifts Phase II water emergency

Steady December rainfall has filled Bell Canyon Reservoir and prompted city officials to lift the Phase II water emergency that had been in place since October 2020.

“Mother Nature has been kind to us and, as a result, our Bell Canyon Reservoir has started to spill,” Public Works Director Mark Rincón said in a press release issued Tuesday. “With a full reservoir and the confidence we can meet projected demand beyond the next rainy season, we can end water usage penalties but not our conservation efforts.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

The rations imposed under Phase II are no longer in effect, and water penalties will not be applied for the month of December.

However, St. Helena remains in a Phase I emergency, in which customers are urged to take voluntary conservation measures.

“It is important to remain vigilant due to operational challenges we are experiencing at our Rutherford Pump Station (RPS) which are temporarily impacting our ability to draw water from Napa, and the fact that other California reservoirs remain below historic averages for this time of year,” Rincón said. “Continued water conservation will help us navigate this challenge as well.”

Conservation efforts have saved “more than 100 million gallons of water year over year,” according to the city’s press release.

“It is remarkable how much water has been saved and I’m so proud that our community rose to meet this challenge and conserve water at a critical time,” Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said. “We learned many lessons from this experience which will improve our ability to navigate future water supply challenges.”

Rincon praised the City Council for improving the city’s water availability forecasting through a urgency ordinance adopted in July.

“When the Council took action to better understand our water availability by looking beyond the next rainy season, this also challenged our staff to refine our forecasting efforts,” Rincon said. “Today, we are using this longer-term horizon and considering a number of variables to better anticipate and adjust to water availability challenges, and sharing good news as early as appropriate.”

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.