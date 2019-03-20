Hundreds of people filled the grandstands at St. Helena’s Crane Park Saturday for the opening of the 58th season of St. Helena Little League. Weather-wise, it was a perfect opening day – the sun was shining, the sky was clear -- for the 20 teams, 15 baseball and five softball teams, that make up the league.
Throwing out the first pitch was Charlie Hofmeister, who was a member of the Cubs minors softball team that won the District 53 Tournament of Champions in 2018. This year, Hofmeister plays for the Cardinals, coached by Brandon Farrell and Darrell Quirici. The season continues into June. For more photos and stories, turn to Page B1.