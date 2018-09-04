The city of St. Helena has released a Downtown Economic Strategy with 20 recommendations on how to help downtown merchants.
The strategy, based on recommendations from the economic consulting firm Kosmont Companies, calls for improving physical infrastructure to make the downtown more attractive, simplifying the city’s development review and permitting process, and using various methods to attract more potential shoppers downtown.
The strategy was posted on the city’s website on Friday. City Manager Mark Prestwich will present it to the City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 11, and seek direction on prioritizing the recommendations as immediate (within six months), near-term (6-12 months) or longer-term (12 plus months).
Some of the recommendations are already in the works, including new sidewalks scheduled to be installed in spring 2021 and a public restroom on Money Way scheduled to break ground this fall. The city and the Chamber of Commerce are already working on more community events like the upcoming St. Helena Jingle All The Way and a potential Hometown Harvest Potluck modeled on the impromptu community potluck that followed last year’s fires.
The report also recommends expanding the types of businesses that can open without a use permit, which the Planning Commission was set to discuss on Tuesday night.
Other recommendations could be enacted quickly, like helping merchants improve their facades and make interior tenant improvements.
“We’ve taken a number of ideas that have been independently floating around and organized them into a single strategy,” Prestwich said.
Many of the recommendations boil down to “investing love in downtown,” he said.
To address St. Helena’s many vacant storefronts, the report advises the city to fund an online marketing portal to promote available spaces to a wider audience of real estate professionals, investors and businesses.
The report also proposes allowing Napa Valley Wine Train passengers to shop downtown, as part of a two-year pilot project. The train is already disembarking passengers in St. Helena, but they are immediately loaded onto buses and taken out of town.
The more expensive, long-term recommendations involve building infill housing on underutilized properties, rebuilding City Hall on its current parcel to establish a northern anchor for downtown, and asking the City Council to consider Kosmont’s suggestion of a high-end hotel within walking distance of downtown.
The strategy mentions the Adams Street property and the city’s Railroad Avenue property as possible hotel sites.
“As with in-fill housing opportunities, a walkable hotel site presents the opportunity to help sustain downtown businesses that today already rely on a mix of local and visitor shoppers,” the report states.
Aside from whether the city approves a new hotel, the city could help existing hotels pay for capital improvements to help them attract more guests, Prestwich said.
The report’s recommendations are grouped in the categories “Place,” “Process” and “People.”
Place
“Invest in public infrastructure improvements to enhance the pedestrian experience.”
- Complete downtown sidewalk and streetscape improvement project (scheduled for spring 2021)
- Pursue pedestrian alley beautification
- Launch downtown façade and tenant improvement program
- Complete downtown restroom project
- Develop wayfinding sign program with local history
- Complete parking study to identify possible improvements
- Evaluate potential streetscape improvements to Money Way, Railroad Avenue and Oak Avenue
- Rebuild City Hall on current parcel
Process
“Create a responsive and predictable development review process for business investment.”
- Improve business certainty by identifying community-supported uses permitted by right in the Central Business and Service Commercial zoning districts
- Streamline the permit process by discontinuing discretionary review for certain permit types
- Allow for temporary pop-up retail uses
People
“Cultivate and reinforce historic downtown’s reputation as a distinctive destination.”
- Reimagine under-utilized properties/promote infill housing
- Enhance community event programming in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce
- Refresh branding and reputation of downtown
- Fund online marketing portal for vacant commercial space and priority investment opportunities
- Provide technical assistance to businesses/landlords on experiential, destination and omni-channel retail strategies
- Explore possible Wine Train pilot project
- Consider a hotel within walking distance of downtown, and help existing downtown hotels grow or improve their businesses
- Develop a city parklets program policy and permit process
- Maintain a safe, clean and comfortable downtown environment.