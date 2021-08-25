St. Helena looks at ways to spur economic recovery

- Performance metrics to evaluate the Chamber’s marketing efforts

- A pilot program allowing up to 20 Napa Valley Wine Train passengers to shop and dine downtown daily.

The new strategy also suggests reducing restrictions on formula retail businesses, commonly referred to as chain stores.

Formula restaurants are prohibited by city code, but other formula businesses are allowed if the Planning Commission grants a use permit or if city officials grant a temporary pop-up permit for up to three months of operations.

The city could relax those restrictions by allowing a limited number of formula businesses downtown or by redefining the term to accommodate businesses that have only a small number of other locations.

Councilmembers didn’t direct staff to change any of those regulations right away, but they were generally supportive of tweaking the city’s rules to open the door to vibrant businesses.

The strategy would expand on previous business-friendly initiatives St. Helena has introduced in the last few years, including the over-the-counter pop-up use permit, loans for small businesses affected by the pandemic, and temporary pop-up parks on Hunt Avenue, Telegraph Alley and Money Way.