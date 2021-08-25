St. Helena looks at ways to spur economic recovery

The City of St. Helena is considering taking a more active role in promoting vacant commercial space and relaxing restrictions on formula businesses, in an effort to spur economic recovery.
The goal would be to help a downtown economy that’s reeling from the pandemic, recent wildfires, and a Phase II water emergency.
An ad hoc committee of councilmembers Anna Chouteau and Eric Hall worked with officials from the city and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce on a draft Business Recovery Strategy.
The council praised the strategy on Tuesday. City staff will work on how to implement the various initiatives, bringing some of them back to the council for policy discussions.
According to the document, 20% of the downtown’s 200,000 square feet of retail space is vacant, which has a detrimental effect on neighboring businesses and reduces city revenue.
Among the recommendations are:
- Periodic open houses touting the benefits of doing business in St. Helena to regional real estate brokers
- Online promotion of available spaces by the city and the Chamber
- A city-funded Downtown Façade and Tenant Improvement Program
- A start-up guide for prospective businesses
- Performance metrics to evaluate the Chamber’s marketing efforts
- A pilot program allowing up to 20 Napa Valley Wine Train passengers to shop and dine downtown daily.
The new strategy also suggests reducing restrictions on formula retail businesses, commonly referred to as chain stores.
Formula restaurants are prohibited by city code, but other formula businesses are allowed if the Planning Commission grants a use permit or if city officials grant a temporary pop-up permit for up to three months of operations.
The city could relax those restrictions by allowing a limited number of formula businesses downtown or by redefining the term to accommodate businesses that have only a small number of other locations.
Councilmembers didn’t direct staff to change any of those regulations right away, but they were generally supportive of tweaking the city’s rules to open the door to vibrant businesses.
The strategy would expand on previous business-friendly initiatives St. Helena has introduced in the last few years, including the over-the-counter pop-up use permit, loans for small businesses affected by the pandemic, and temporary pop-up parks on Hunt Avenue, Telegraph Alley and Money Way.
St. Helena has also designed a multi-phase streetscape project, installed a public restroom on Monday Way, and is investigating downtown parklets.
Photos: Barrels of Fun St. Helena, 2021
