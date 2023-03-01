Longtime mail carrier Gordie Adams made his final delivery rounds late last month, collecting congratulations and receiving well wishes like this one from neighbors on Paulsen Court.

Adams, who is retiring after 34 years, told St. Helena Star Editor Jesse Duarte that he plans on staying local, but he’ll relish sleeping in past 5 a.m. and “having the ability to do whatever I want whenever I want.”

In a fitting closure, Adams finished up his time as a "swing carrier," rotating through all of St. Helena's mall routes, the same job he had when he started in 1988.

Goodbye, Mr. Postman: St. Helena mailman Gordie Adams retiring after 34 years “I could very easily walk past people and continue on my route, but I like knowing about them,” said Gordie Adams, who has carried the St. Helena mail since 1988.

Photos: Napa's historic Franklin Station post office Post Office Franklin Station post office building Franklin Station post office building Old post office 10 Old post office 8 Old post office 13 Old post office 12 Zeller's Ace Hardware Franklin Station Post Office Tour Franklin Station Post Office Tour Franklin Station Post Office Tour Franklin Station Post Office Tour Franklin Station Post Office Tour Franklin Station Post Office Tour Franklin Station Post Office Tour Franklin Station Post Office Tour Franklin Station Post Office Tour Franklin Station Post Office Tour Franklin Station Post Office Tour Franklin Station post office Tour Franklin Station Post Office Tour Franklin Station Post Office Tour Franklin Station Post Office Tour Franklin Station Post Office Tour Franklin Station Post Office Tour Franklin Station Post Office Tour