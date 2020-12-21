St. Helena makes list of California's safest cities

St. Helena ranks No. 24 out of 92 small cities according to a new report on the Safest Cities in California.

AdvisorSmith, a small business research website, analyzed violent and property crimes from 74 large cities, 294 midsize cities, and 92 small cities in the state. Small cities were those with fewer than 10,000 residents, midsize cities had between 10,000 and 100,000 residents, and large cities had more than 100,000 residents.

Crime scores were calculated for each city and the cities were ranked to find the safest places in California. St. Helena’s crime score was 27.1, compared with the statewide average of 121.1 for small cities. Other nearby cities that also made our list were Calistoga at 16th and Yountville, at 26th.

Based on AdvisorSmith's analysis of crime data provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the calendar year 2019, St. Helena's violent crime rate was 6.0 per 1,000 residents, compared with an average of 9.9 per 1,000 across all small cities.