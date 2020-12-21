St. Helena makes list of California's safest cities

St. Helena ranks No. 24 out of 92 small cities according to a new report on the Safest Cities in California.
AdvisorSmith, a small business research website, analyzed violent and property crimes from 74 large cities, 294 midsize cities, and 92 small cities in the state. Small cities were those with fewer than 10,000 residents, midsize cities had between 10,000 and 100,000 residents, and large cities had more than 100,000 residents.
Crime scores were calculated for each city and the cities were ranked to find the safest places in California. St. Helena’s crime score was 27.1, compared with the statewide average of 121.1 for small cities. Other nearby cities that also made our list were Calistoga at 16th and Yountville, at 26th.
Based on AdvisorSmith's analysis of crime data provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the calendar year 2019, St. Helena's violent crime rate was 6.0 per 1,000 residents, compared with an average of 9.9 per 1,000 across all small cities.
St. Helena's property crime rate was 10.8 per 1,000 residents. Statewide, the average property crime rate in small cities was 17.6 per 1,000.
The small cities that won the top three spots were Monte Sereno, Tiberon and Los Altos Hills.
JESSE DUARTE'S MEMORABLE ST. HELENA STAR STORIES FROM 2020
Jesse Duarte's memorable St. Helena Star stories from 2020
Here are five of the stories I most enjoyed telling in 2020, from the firefighters who saved St. Helena to the hard-working families who are building their future homes at Brenkle Court.
It was fascinating to hear St. Helena firefighters tell stories about defending the town from the Glass Fire.
I looked back fondly on the 14 years I spent working with former editor Dave Stoneberg, who became my close friend.
The most inspiring story I got to tell in 2020 was of the families working together to build their future homes at Our Town St. Helena's Brenk…
Interviewing the friends and colleagues of Cori Montez, a longtime SHPD community service officer who died in June, made me wish I'd gotten to…
Public records requests helped me shed light on how negotiations fell apart between Napa Valley College and the City of St. Helena, which was …
