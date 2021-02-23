St. Helena man arrested after foot pursuit

Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, police received two reports of someone burglarizing or trying to steal a car at Stonebridge Apartments, said Lt. Justin Tharp of the St. Helena Police Department.

Two officers found a man next to the open door of a car outside the College Avenue apartment complex. When they tried to contact him, he ran away.

They apprehended him after a foot pursuit and a brief struggle, Tharp said. While they were searching him, the man used his leg to twist one of the officer’s legs, injuring the officer’s knee.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Luis Felipe Olvera Martinez of St. Helena, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery on an officer, resisting an officer, possession of a controlled dirk or dagger, and violating probation.

Tharp said it’s still unclear whether the car was stolen and why the man ran from the police.

