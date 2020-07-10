St. Helena man arrested for allegedly assaulting roommate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Helena police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly assaulted his roommate.

At 12:45 p.m., police were dispatched to McCorkle Avenue for a report of an assault with a blunt object. Before being transported to the hospital for treatment, the victim told police he’d been assaulted by his roommate, who was still in their residence.

Suspecting the roommate might have barricaded himself in the house, St. Helena police requested support from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and Calistoga Police Department. As they set up a perimeter, the man left the residence and surrendered without incident.

Juan Carlos Jimenez-Vazquez, 40, of St. Helena was booked on possible charges of assault with a deadly weapon, threats, vandalism and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The case remains under investigation.

