St. Helena mayor files complaint against Clover Flat Landfill near Calistoga

ST. HELENA — St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth has filed a consumer complaint with the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, alleging fire and contamination risks at Clover Flat Landfill near Calistoga and the Upper Valley Disposal Service facility on Whitehall Lane outside St. Helena.

“With wildfire season upon us I feel an urgency in bringing a complaint of negligence and reckless endangerment towards public health and safety in Napa County/Napa Valley related to significant and unnecessary fire and wildfire risk” at the two facilities, wrote Ellsworth, who filed the complaint as a Napa County resident, not in his capacity as mayor.

Ellsworth’s complaint, filed Aug. 11, cites “ongoing and inherently fire-prone operations and significant build-up of a volatile fuel load by these long term monopoly and for profit waste/garbage companies.”

Paul Gero, deputy district attorney for Napa County, said Ellsworth’s complaint is under review. It’s classified as a consumer complaint, similar to ones a citizen might file with the DA’s office against businesses and contractors.

Steve Lederer, Napa County director of public works and director of the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency, told the St. Helena Star that the county and other local and state agencies recently completed a compliance review of Clover Flat and found that the landfill “has complied with all previous terms and corrected all violations.”

Lederer denied allegations by Ellsworth that the landfill’s operating area has expanded in recent years. He acknowledged that Clover Flat, like other regional landfills, has been taking in more fire debris since the 2017 wildfires, but he said that doesn’t increase fire risk because the debris is “non-hazardous” and mostly recyclable.

Christy Pestoni, chief operating officer for UVDS and the company that operates Clover Flat, has previously dismissed similar allegations by Ellsworth as meritless and called on him to resign as mayor. She has noted that the landfill installed a new management team and heavily invested in fire control and leachate control measures after a string of fires in 2018 and the contamination of an unnamed tributary to the Napa River.

In his new complaint to the DA’s office, Ellsworth said the risk of operating Clover Flat and the Whitehall Lane facility at and near fire-prone areas has insurance implications for the rest of Napa County, where insurance rates have risen due to fire risk.

Ellsworth also questioned whether Clover Flat is properly insured. The company says it is.

“Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park has all the insurance deemed necessary by our franchise agreements,” a spokesman for the company stated in an email to the Star. “Nothing has been cancelled. (Lederer) provided that information to Mayor Ellsworth last month.”

Lederer confirmed that he’d reviewed the insurance coverage of UVDS and Clover Flat in August “and all appeared to be in order for both.”

Ellsworth’s complaint is the latest salvo in his years-long campaign against the interrelated companies, which operate under a franchise agreement with the waste management authority, a joint-powers authority made up of St. Helena, Calistoga, Yountville and Napa County.

The complaint also comes on the heels of a federal lawsuit against the company that operates Clover Flat. The suit filed by the Stockton-based California Sportfishing Protection Alliance claims that the landfill has discharged polluted stormwater into a creek that flows into the Napa River.

There’s a political dimension to Ellsworth’s complaint, since Pestoni’s husband, St. Helena City Councilmember Eric Hall, is running for mayor in the Nov. 8 election. Ellsworth has frequently accused Hall of conflicts of interest and is backing Hall’s opponent, Vice Mayor Paul Dohring. Ellsworth is not running for re-election.