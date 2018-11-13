With ballots still being counted, incumbent St. Helena Mayor Alan Galbraith leads City Councilmember Geoff Ellsworth by only four votes in the mayoral election, according to updated election results released late Tuesday.
Galbraith has 803 votes (50.12 percent) and Ellsworth has 799 votes (49.88 percent).
Galbraith led by 16 votes on election night. The race is so close that the outcome might not be certain until the election is certified the week of Nov. 26.
Incumbent Paul Dohring and Anna Chouteau are running unopposed for two council seats. Dohring has 1,036 votes and Chouteau has 1,064 votes.
Measure E, which would increase the city's hotel tax by 1 percent to raise money for housing, is leading with 1,276 yes votes (79.45 percent) and 330 no votes (20.55 percent). It needs a two-thirds supermajority to pass.
More results are expected be posted Wednesday afternoon.