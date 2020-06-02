St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth running for re-election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Geoff Ellsworth will seek a second two-year term as St. Helena’s mayor, he announced Tuesday.

"These uncertain times reaffirm my commitment to serve our community in assuring safety, security and the calm, stable continuity of St. Helena governance and administration,” Ellsworth said in a statement. “I feel it important to announce my decision now so our community has this knowledge and positive assurance to count on.”

Ellsworth spent $117,284 on his last campaign -- a record for a St. Helena city election -- on his way to defeating former Mayor Alan Galbraith in 2018.

“I ran for mayor here in 2018 on a platform based on transparency and out of concern for water security, financial stability and quality of life,” Ellsworth said. “I am committed to seeing these ideals through and have a vision for St. Helena that includes residential quality of life, a strong downtown and business community, protecting our water supply, updating our wastewater systems, and investing in infrastructure.”

The seats held by Ellsworth, Mary Koberstein and David Knudsen will be up for grabs in the Nov. 3 election. Ellsworth is the first candidate to announce he is running.

The filing period for the election begins July 13 and closes Aug. 7. If an incumbent does not file for re-election, the filing period for that seat will be extended to Aug. 12.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

