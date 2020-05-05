St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth sends out coronavirus thank you message

St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth sends out coronavirus thank you message

St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth

St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth

St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth has sent out a special thank you message to many people in town in light of the shelter-in-place health order. Many of the actions taken have been inspiring, he said.

The text is below:

“As we anticipate getting more information later this week from the State of California and Napa County regarding a re-opening road map with stages and indicators, I want to take a moment to give a special thank you to our local schools and school districts who have done so much to provide stability though these challenging times for so many families. This helps us greatly in keeping stability throughout the City of St. Helena during this COVID-19 situation.

“The St. Helena School District has been instrumental in providing food assistance to the children in our community and deploying remote learning materials and support. The school district has kept our community members dialed in with each other and moving forward together. We are grateful for their commitment to our youth and community.

“I want to thank the young people in our town, our school age people, for understanding the seriousness of the situation and for being part of a solution that we can see working.

“I want to thank the teachers and the school administrations for being incredible partners in this effort. I want to thank our local parents for stepping up with homeschooling. Who could have seen that coming? But you've all stepped up and managed so well, it's been inspiring.

“Our whole school community has been responsive, patient and positive as we work through this coronavirus situation. We are not out of the woods yet but we are getting closer. And these next few weeks are important for us all to stay focused and continue following the state and county order, social distancing and enhanced hygiene/handwashing as we move towards recovery.

“As with all towns, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought difficulty to our town, but there is a great deal of gratitude and positivity to be shared with all who have contributed by doing our best to help our community get through this. Our schools and school administrators, our city administrators, our grocery workers, our pharmacy workers, our health care workers, our business community, our safety workers, our food pantries and volunteers, are all well deserving of gratitude and praise.

“We've done this all together and together we will see it through.

“There is much work still to be done, but I am very proud of how our community has continued to face and respond to this situation.”

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News