St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth sends out coronavirus thank you message

St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth has sent out a special thank you message to many people in town in light of the shelter-in-place health order. Many of the actions taken have been inspiring, he said.
The text is below:
“As we anticipate getting more information later this week from the State of California and Napa County regarding a re-opening road map with stages and indicators, I want to take a moment to give a special thank you to our local schools and school districts who have done so much to provide stability though these challenging times for so many families. This helps us greatly in keeping stability throughout the City of St. Helena during this COVID-19 situation.
“The St. Helena School District has been instrumental in providing food assistance to the children in our community and deploying remote learning materials and support. The school district has kept our community members dialed in with each other and moving forward together. We are grateful for their commitment to our youth and community.
“I want to thank the young people in our town, our school age people, for understanding the seriousness of the situation and for being part of a solution that we can see working.
“I want to thank the teachers and the school administrations for being incredible partners in this effort. I want to thank our local parents for stepping up with homeschooling. Who could have seen that coming? But you've all stepped up and managed so well, it's been inspiring.
“Our whole school community has been responsive, patient and positive as we work through this coronavirus situation. We are not out of the woods yet but we are getting closer. And these next few weeks are important for us all to stay focused and continue following the state and county order, social distancing and enhanced hygiene/handwashing as we move towards recovery.
“As with all towns, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought difficulty to our town, but there is a great deal of gratitude and positivity to be shared with all who have contributed by doing our best to help our community get through this. Our schools and school administrators, our city administrators, our grocery workers, our pharmacy workers, our health care workers, our business community, our safety workers, our food pantries and volunteers, are all well deserving of gratitude and praise.
“We've done this all together and together we will see it through.
“There is much work still to be done, but I am very proud of how our community has continued to face and respond to this situation.”
Zuzu
Lovina
Calistoga Playground
Hydro Grill
Johnnys
Puerto Valarta
Calistoga Thai Kitchen
Theorem Vineyard
Evangeline
Napa Whole Foods
St. Helena Gott's
Press in St. Helena
Tra Vigne
Napa Whole Foods
An empty street in Calistoga
An empty Calistoga street
Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware in Calistoga
Calistoga CalMart
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Easter Bunny tours Napa neighborhoods
Whole Foods line, April 11
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Carol Shour
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Lucky
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods benches
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
