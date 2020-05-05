St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth sends out coronavirus thank you message

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth has sent out a special thank you message to many people in town in light of the shelter-in-place health order. Many of the actions taken have been inspiring, he said.

The text is below:

“As we anticipate getting more information later this week from the State of California and Napa County regarding a re-opening road map with stages and indicators, I want to take a moment to give a special thank you to our local schools and school districts who have done so much to provide stability though these challenging times for so many families. This helps us greatly in keeping stability throughout the City of St. Helena during this COVID-19 situation.

“The St. Helena School District has been instrumental in providing food assistance to the children in our community and deploying remote learning materials and support. The school district has kept our community members dialed in with each other and moving forward together. We are grateful for their commitment to our youth and community.

“I want to thank the young people in our town, our school age people, for understanding the seriousness of the situation and for being part of a solution that we can see working.