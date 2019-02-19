Geoff Ellsworth’s successful mayoral campaign cost $117,284.40, according to a campaign financing report filed on Tuesday.
Ellsworth loaned a total of $83,500 to his own campaign, which is still outstanding. Between Ellsworth’s own loans and a $2,000 loan from his mother Phoebe Ellsworth, his campaign has $85,500 in outstanding debt and $3,316.59 in cash on hand.
Ellsworth’s campaign spending is believed to far exceed any other City Council election in St. Helena’s history.
Ellsworth outspent his opponent, former Mayor Alan Galbraith, by almost 10 to 1. Galbraith’s campaign spent $18,861 on campaign-related expenses before donating its remaining $8,000 cash balance to charity.
Ellsworth received 1,336 votes (51.13 percent) and Galbraith received 1,277 votes (48.87 percent).
Between Oct. 21 and Dec. 31, the period covered by the latest report, Ellsworth’s campaign received donations from Peter Palmisano ($500), Richard and Marsha Nieman ($300), Tom and Bev Rinaldi ($200), Kellie Anderson ($100), Bunny Finkelstein ($100) and Jack and Donna Morgan ($100).
During that same period, the campaign paid $44,125.98 to Mark Capitolo for campaign consulting, design work and printing, $11,201.10 to Gutenberg Printing, $10,406.26 to Public Good PR for “website, media streaming, consulting, video, email blast, letters, manage calendar,” $3,446.82 to Chris Neal for video direction, $7,625 to Darren Ayers for video editing, and $2,373.34 to Napa Valley Publishing Company for ads in the Star.
St. Helena's last contested mayoral election was in 2014, when Galbraith spent $25,021 and outspent his opponent, Ann Nevero, by almost 3 to 1.